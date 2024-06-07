The domestic demand for polymers has outpaced GDP growth and it is projected to top $30 billion by 2047, up from $3-4 trillion in 2022.

The free trade agreements and the new Foreign Trade Policy have significantly boosted the MSME sector’s growth. The government’s incentives and schemes, including those from the MSME Ministry, have further empowered businesses by facilitating exports. The strategic initiatives are propelling the Indian plastics industry towards remarkable growth and global market expansion.

Ravish Kamath, CEO, Big Bags International at the inaugural function of PLEXCONNECT 2024, said with ₹5.5-lakh crore worth of new projects underway, the Indian petrochemical industry is pivotal in the nation’s aim to become a $1-trillion economy.

Participating countries

The sector’s significance is underscored by government initiatives and international collaboration efforts, he said.

Over 400 overseas buyers from 50 major importing nations including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nepal, Peru, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Zimbabwe, among others are attending the 3-day event which started on Friday to network and source from Indian exporters.

