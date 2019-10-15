Companies

Pomila Jaspal is Director (Finance) of MRPL

Pomila Jaspal has been appointed as Director (Finance) of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) with immediate effect.

The company informed the stock exchanges on Tuesday that Jaspal is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Before her appointment in MRPL, she was Executive Director (Chief Corporate Finance) of ONGC. In ONGC, she handled varied assignments, including corporate finance functions such as direct tax, indirect tax, investor relations, corporate budget and project appraisal.

She joined ONGC on April 1, 1985 as Finance and Accounts Officer. Jaspal is also on the board of the ONGC Petro Additions Ltd.

Published on October 15, 2019
