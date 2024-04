Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd’s Board has recommended a dividend of ₹7 per equity share of ₹10 each for the year FY24.

The company has doubled its net profit at ₹14 crore for the March 2024 quarter. However, revenue was lower at ₹71 crore (₹99 crore).

For the full year ended March 31, 2024, the company’s net profit grew to ₹47 crore against ₹38 crore in FY23.

Reveue from operations stood at ₹421 crore (₹435 crore). Revenue from sugar business was marginally lower at ₹397 crore (₹407 crore).