Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, a foodservice company, has forayed into the Hyderabad market by opening Popeyes, the 50-year-old US fried chicken brand.

After making a debut in Bengaluru, Popeyes was expanded to Chennai, Manipal, and Coimbatore, according to Sameer Khetarpal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Jubilant FoodWorks.

Also read: Jubilant to open 250 Popeyes stores in 4-5 years

“We are planning to open 30-35 stores in this year,” he said.

“The Louisiana-style fried chicken and signature Cajun flavors have struck a chord with the Indian audience,” Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice-President and Head of Business at Popeyes India, said in a statement on Thursday.