Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as head of India operations

Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Wednesday said it has appointed Manolito Vujicic as the new head of India operations.
Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE announces the appointment of Vujicic as the new Head of its Division in India, the company said in a statement.
Vujicic would start his tenure from February 2021, following his departure from the position of Porsche Brand President at PAIG (China) Automobile Investment Co in Hangzhou, China, it added.
The appointment comes at a vital time for the brand, with the all-electric Taycan and latest generation Panamera expected to arrive in India over the course of 2021, Porsche said.
“His (Vujicic) extensive experience in the retail business and network development will be crucial for the coming years. We have ambitious plans for the market and I am certain that he is the right candidate to lead the local team into the next phase for Porsche in India,” Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE Manfred Braeunl noted.
Vujicic has been working in the automotive industry for almost 20 years, 17 of which he spent working for the Porsche Holding Salzburg.
In his latest role, he was responsible for budget and investment planning, the realization of dealer targets as well as the expansion of the existing dealer network for the organisation in China.
In his new role, Vujicic will be managing Porsche’s presence across India. The company’s network comprises five dealerships, eight service centres and the soon-to-be completed Porsche Studio in Delhi.
The brand has plans to expand its footprint in the market and further enhance the customer experience through varied measures.
“This is a unique opportunity for me to combine my experience in working in different environments, my knowledge as an importer and my passion for the retail business. I am excited to lead the team in this new era for Porsche India,” Vujicic said.
