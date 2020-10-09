Porsche, Ferrari face $59,000 tax on gas guzzlers in France

A draft budget law weaving its way through France’s Parliament may force car shoppers to reconsider purchases of Porsche, Ferrari or Lamborghini models that guzzle gasoline.

The government in Europe’s second-largest auto market plans to more than double the malus — or penalty — consumers must pay based on cars carbon-dioxide emissions to as much as €50,000 ($59,000) in 2022. The proposal would increase what already are the continent’s costliest taxes on polluting passenger vehicles.

“This would be relatively bad news for supercars, luxury and exclusive vehicles, and a show stopper for foreign imported cars,” said Felipe Munoz, an analyst at auto-market researcher Jato Dynamics.

Governments around the globe are taking a range of approaches to hasten the demise of the internal-combustion engine. California announced plans recently to ban them by 2035. China’s government has poured upwards of $30 billion into nurturing its electric-vehicle industry. And subsidies gave plug-in hybrids and cars running entirely on batteries a major boost this summer in Europe.

If it goes through, France’s law would add to pressure put on the auto industry by the European Union’s 2030 Climate Target Plan, which calls for the bloc to reduce CO2 emissions by 55 per cent from 1990 levels rather than the previously planned 40 per cent. To achieve this, the Commission sees carmakers needing to gradually phase out combustion engines and roughly halve CO2 emissions from 2021 targets.

While other countries in the EU also apply a special tax on passenger cars relative to their CO2 emissions, no nation charges nearly as much as Frances current maximum levy of €20,000, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. By comparison, the top rate in Belgium and Italy is €2,500.

Under France’s latest malus plan, the minimum threshold for a car to qualify for an emissions-based tax will be lowered over the next two years, and penalties will be raised, according to a Finance Ministry budget document.

Cars emitting more than 225 grams of carbon dioxide per km will be taxed a maximum rate of €40,000 next year and €50,000 in 2022. The levy is capped at half the cost of a vehicle.

Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche sports cars, along with luxury Bentley, Rolls-Royce and top-line Mercedes-Benz models are among those that could be hit with the upper-limit levy, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Models that would be subject to the full tax amount include Lamborghinis Urus and Aventador; Ferraris Portofino and 812; Porsches 718 Spyder and 911; Rolls-Royces Ghost and Cullinan; Bentleys Flying Spur and Mercedess AMG and G-Class cars.

The higher tax rates also pose risks to high-volume sport utility vehicles that are among automakers most profitable models.