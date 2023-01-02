J

Tech-based, on-demand logistics company Porter has launched two-wheeler services in Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh, and Vadodara catering to individuals and small and medium enterpries (SMEs) in the region.

The move will also help the company increase its driver-partner base in these markets, leading to employment generation, a company release said. The company currently has more than 2,000 driver-partners in the four cities.

“The launch of the two-wheeler segment in these four regions is a strategic move towards shaping the logistics infrastructure of these markets and easing customers’ lives. We also believe in rendering support to the SMEs of our country to help them benefit from our logistics services and cement their businesses for continued growth and success,” said Manish Gupta, Vice-President.

The two-wheeler service will help revamp last-mile delivery and enhance supply chain efficiency, the company said.

Porter is now present in 16 cities. It targets 50,000 customers and one-plus lakh deliveries a year in each city, besides venturing to the top 35 cities in two years.