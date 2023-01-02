J

Tech-based, on-demand logistics company Porter has launched two-wheeler services in Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh, and Vadodara catering to individuals and small and medium enterpries (SMEs) in the region. 

The move will also help the company increase its driver-partner base in these markets, leading to employment generation, a company release said. The company currently has more than 2,000 driver-partners in the four cities. 

“The launch of the two-wheeler segment in these four regions is a strategic move towards shaping the logistics infrastructure of these markets and easing customers’ lives. We also believe in rendering support to the SMEs of our country to help them benefit from our logistics services and cement their businesses for continued growth and success,” said Manish Gupta, Vice-President.

Also read
File image

From biryani to bitter karela, Indians order big for New Year’s Day

GEMPL reveals ‘Arctic Tern’ as design inspiration for new electric vehicles

The continued consolidation in retail sector is likely to drive efficiency across operations, expanding beyond metros and Tier 1 cities to Rurban/Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities

For retail space, consolidation may continue in 2023 amid Covid clouds

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC

ONDC to introduce network-wide scoring of sellers, add 7-8 new categories

The two-wheeler service will help revamp last-mile delivery and enhance supply chain efficiency, the company said.

Porter is now present in 16 cities. It targets 50,000 customers and one-plus lakh deliveries a year in each city, besides venturing to the top 35 cities in two years. 

comment COMMENT NOW   