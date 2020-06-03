Post-Covid-19: McDonald’s India set to open its doors with new dining experience

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, is all set to open its doors for its customers once again. The company has implemented a 42-pointer checklist across its dine-in, delivery and take-out services, to ensure that its employees and customers are safe every step of the way.
Speaking on the reopening of the restaurants, Smita Jatia, Director, Westlife Development Limited said, “We have been extremely cognizant of the anxieties and concerns of our customers and employees through the ongoing health crisis, and their safety has been our top-most priority. In the last two months, we have closely watched the evolving situation and have constantly taken learnings from other markets that are closer to the cycle of recovery, to ensure we are able to deliver a reassuring and safe experience. Our new restaurant experience has been created with utmost care to ensure that our customers and employees remain safe at every step.”
Additional safety processes have been added which include thermal screening for all employees and customers along with ensuring social distancing every step of the way. So the next time you visit a McDonald’s outlet, you will see various social distancing markings in front of the self-ordering kiosks, front counter and washrooms, along with alternate table and chair seating arrangements in the dining area.
In addition to the above, customers and employees in the restaurant premises will have access to hand sanitizers at all touchpoints and crew members will always be seen wearing protective gears including masks and gloves. Moreover, in accordance with the government mandate, all staff members will mandatorily have the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.
To ensure the highest standards of food preparation and handling, the QSR giant is making sure that the food is prepared freshly once the order is placed and is served in a contactless manner without being touched by bare hands.
In addition to this, the restaurant leadership team is undergoing all mandated trainings on health and hygiene modules, conducted by FSSAI while each crew member is receiving specialized training on precautionary measures against Covid- 19.
McDonald’s is also ensuring increased sanitization checks at the supplier’s end to ascertain food safety from farm to plates. The brand already boasts of 100 per cent traceability of all ingredients used in their food right to their source.
All McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India will be starting operation of dine-in, take-out and delivery services in a phased manner, in compliance with the local Government regulations.
