Post lockdown, Metro Brands to focus on basic footwear, online sales

Mumbai-based footwear and accessories retailer Metro Brands will focus more on the “basic footwear range” and look to push sales through online channels and home delivery once the lockdown is lifted.
According to Alisha Malik, Vice-President-Marketing and E-commerce, Metro Brands, the lockdown is likely to result in a lot of pain for the economy. It may also bring a lot of change in customer tastes, who may prefer basic wear over party wear now.
“Once shops open, it is important for brands to become very nimble….. customer tastes would have changed. Focus would be on basic wear and not party wear,” Malik told BusinessLine.
Metro Brands, which houses brands like Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway and Davinchi also operates retail stores for Crocs in India. Of the 500 Metro stores in the country, a majority are company-owned and company-operated.
E-commerce currently accounts for close to 5 per cent of the company’s total sales, which stood at around ₹1,352 crore as on February 2020.
During this lockdown, the company has kept its online channels open, even though despatches would take place only after the lockdown is lifted. This has been done to monitor what customers are buying, to understand their preferences, and the locations from which demand is coming.
It would take between three and six months to understand the change in customer demand and tastes.
“We should be monitoring what people are buying and be sensitive to that. As a brand, we are preparing ourselves for a lot for home deliver,” she said.
This is especially true in the case of seniors, who would be confined to their homes for a longer period of time and would seek home-delivery of their purchases, she pointed out.
The company is also in the process of enabling digital models and looking at providing showroom / home appointments to prevent too much traffic to a particular store at a time and to ensure customer safety.
There is also likely to be a lot of shift to online channels. So, the aim would be to ensure that the stores are enabled for e-commerce. The company is also preparing and training its staff to drive e-commerce through showrooms.
Malik however, acknowledged that “normalisation” may take time as the pandemic has two angles to it ― health and economic.
So keeping the company “healthy and strong” would be the immediate focus for Metro Brands. If required, the company would take a call on store rationalisation.
“The idea is to keep the company healthy and strong. So, if there are any costs which are unreasonable, it will not make sense to indulge in those right now. So say, if there is a very fancy store in a prime retail space and the owner is not willing to negotiate (the rent and other costs), then it will be important to put the company’s financial health first, so that when it is time to reboot we are strong enough to do that,” she said.
