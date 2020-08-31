Post RIL deal, Future Retail could shed up to 15% staff

Jabra Evolve2 65: A headset for those who mean business
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Up to 15 per cent of Future Retail’s employees could be staring at job losses with the company acquired by Reliance Retail.
Sources close to Future Retail said that though an exact mapping of the staff is yet to be done, there are functions that clearly overlap between the two companies. One source said that Reliance Industries being a large conglomerate could possibly reskill and employ people in other businesses.
A research report by Credit Suisse said that substantial cost savings could accrue with rationalisation in rent and employee expenses.
“Reliance can extend the benefit of lower rent to Future store network. There exists the opportunity to rationalise the employee base as well. For instance, the absolute employee expenses of Future Retail are higher than that of Reliance Retail, even though the former clocks less than one-fourth the latter’s sales,” Credit Suisse said. The absolute employee expenses of Future Retail are higher than that of Reliance Retail.
Employee expense is about 5 per cent of sales for Future Retail and just 1 per cent of sales for Reliance Retail.
On Saturday, RIL announced that it was set to acquire Kishore Biyani-led Future Group’s retail businesses for nearly ₹25,000 crore. In addition, Reliance will pick stake in Future Enterprise.
“This transaction brings in formats like Big Bazaar, FBB, Brand Factory and Central to the already large network of Reliance Retail and further strengthens its position in the industry. The Future Group store network will deepen its geographical presence,” said Pankaj Jaju, CEO, Metta Capital Advisors.
Comfort with innovative features, great sound and incredible battery-life
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
Given the uncertain times amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, it is prudent to have a health insurance cover for you ...
From medium-term perspective, ₹50,000 is key for October contract; the major direction is still bullish
Before trading, study the commodity market to avoid unnecessary risk and losses
A swift revival of economic activity has propelled base metals prices higher
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...