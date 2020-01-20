Companies

Power Exchange India upgrades its trading platform

Updated on January 20, 2020

Power Exchange India Ltd (PXIL) has upgraded its power trading platform from Monday. The new platform called PRATYAY will allow more flexibility in tenure of contracts for both buyers and sellers on the exchange.

Prabhjit Kumar Sarkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PXIL said: “The new platform is highly configurable which allows for flexibility in terms of making sure that a contract, tenure, nature and its matching algorithm can be connected to different types of contracts which are available,”.

