Power Finance Corporation has funded an Anatomy Laboratory at IIT Madras. This facility has been established at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology with a CSR grant of ₹16.5 crore. It will be a significant boost for the Department and will greatly enrich the learning experience for students in the BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering.

The Department of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Madras was established in February 2023. The Department aims to set up an environment for medical sciences and technology to develop and train physician scientists and engineering physiologists of the future.

The facility was inaugurated by Parminder Chopra, Chairperson and Managing Director, Power Finance Corporation, in the presence of V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras,

Speaking on the occasion, Chopra said this lab can be used to develop powerful medical devices and explore new technologies for monitoring and treatment. By applying engineering principles to medical knowledge, such research has the potential to revolutionise the healthcare sector.

Kamakoti said by integrating advanced technology with medical sciences, the institute is creating a platform for innovation that will propel the future of healthcare.”

The lab is designed to utilise and develop advanced technology for effective teaching and learning, specifically for the innovative BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences and Engineering. This facility represents a pioneering step in integrating high-tech methods into undergraduate medical education.

The institute has established a dry Anatomy lab that meets medical college standards. This will enable students to gain hands-on experience in anatomy, a field traditionally reliant on more conventional methods.