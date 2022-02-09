Power Foundation told to develop roadmap for decarbonisation

The Power and New & renewable Energy Minister RK Singh has asked the Power Foundation to undertake studies to prepare a strategic roadmap for decarbonidsation. The foundation has also been asked to develop a roadmap for energy transition in the short, medium and long-term.

On Tuesday, Singh chaired a meeting with the Power Foundation virtually, which was also attended by Power Secretary Alok Kumar, MNRE Secretary Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi as well as CMDs of power PSUs. Deliberations took place on the aims, operational structure with regards to R&D, policy advocacy and communications strategy of the Power Foundation, Ministry of Power said in a statement.

“The Minister directed all officers to leverage Power Foundation to conduct evidence based research studies to facilitate India’s energy transition journey and promote consumer awareness around e-mobility and electric cooking,” it added.

The Minister also suggested for the Power Foundation to undertake studies on accelerating hydropower development in India, developing a strategic roadmap for decarbonisation in India, relevance of Flue-Gas Desulfurisation (FGD) technology as an alternative in meeting environment norms, large scale integration of RE and roadmap for energy transition for the country in the short, medium and long term.

Other suggested studies to be taken up included a review and optimisation of power procurement costs of discoms in India, investments required for 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based capacity, issues related to the market instrumentalisation, grid-scale storage, energy storage (battery storage and other options), the Ministry said.

The Power Foundation will also assist the Ministry as a knowledge partner for India’s G20 Presidency and Clean Energy Ministerial.

This comes after the Budget reiterated the government’s commitment in limiting climate change, while focusing on “sunrise opportunities” in green energy and clean mobility systems to move towards a carbon neutral economy.

To that effect, proposals like higher allocation for PLI in solar, floating green bonds, de-carbonisation measures, infra status to battery storage, among others sends strong positive signals to the industry and financial institutions.