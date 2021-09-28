Power Global signs 2 MoUs for battery recycle

Scripting a survival
Clean energy and mobility products for everyday applications provider, Power Global, has signed two new memorandum of understanding (MoUs) with stationary storage integrator PositivEnergy and battery recycling processor Redivivus.
This will support Power Global’s roadmap to reinvent the lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries, the company has said.
Once Power Global’s electric vehicle (EV) and stationary storage battery modules ultimately reach their end-of life, Redivivus will cost-effectively reclaim up to 92 per cent of materials, while recirculating and reprocessing chemical reagents for direct reuse in the recycling process, the company said on Tuesday.
Current lithium-ion battery recycling processes require high-temperature melting-and-extraction or single-use chemical processes, generating a significant waste stream, it said.
Redivivus’ novel no-burn, hybrid process, Redi-Cycle technology recovers battery materials for secondary markets, reducing the reliance on metal mining.
Redivivus will offer mobile RediShred recycling units for Power Global service and sales centres throughout India and build recycling lines at Power Global’s factories in Pasadena, California, and Greater Noida, India, the company added.
“We’ve gathered a lot of good momentum, and this is just the start of our journey. By applying the lessons learned from developing energy storage solutions over the last few decades, and creating strategic partnerships with industry innovators. We’re better equipped in the long run to mindfully and responsibly create a sustainable and circular battery value chain,” Porter Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Power Global, said.
In regions like India, most electrified three-wheelers are powered by lead-acid batteries or lithium-ion batteries imported from China.
To support India’s in-country battery manufacturing capabilities, Power Global, in tandem with local cell manufacturers, will develop a 100 per cent made-in-India electric battery module, he said.
“Despite the significant benefits lithium-ion batteries have over incumbent energy sources like internal combustion engines (ICE) or lead-acid, there are key gaps in the supply chain – namely lifecycle and recycling – that are only now being addressed in the early markets in developed nations,” Pankaj Dubey, CEO of Power Global’s India subsidiary said.
