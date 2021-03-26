Power Grid acquires Rajasthan-Haryana solar ISTS project

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Ltd. (BBTL) under a tariff-based auction, the company said in a statement on Friday.
BBTL is the project company to establish the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for the evacuation of power from solar energy zones with a capacity of 8.1GW in Rajasthan.
The Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) project involves setting up of 400 kV double circuit transmission lines which traverse Rajasthan and Haryana along with the establishment of a new 400 kV switching substation, a static synchronous compensator, and sub-station extension works in Rajasthan under a build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) model for 35 years.
The project is slated to be completed in 18 months, the statement said.
During the ongoing financial year, auctions for five ISTS projects have been undertaken till date and Power Grid has been declared as the successful bidder for all of them.
The acquisition of BBTL is the second in the series of five projects, while the acquisition of the remaining three project companies is underway, the statement added.
