Power Grid approves investment of ₹821 crore in 5 projects

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Monday said it has approved an investment of ₹821.3 crore in five transmission projects related to strengthening the system and to enhance capacity. All the projects will be commissioned in 2023 and 2024.

The transmission major in a regulatory filing to exchanges said, the ‘Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects’ of Power Grid in their meeting held on March 27, 2022 have accorded investment approvals for the transmission system strengthening beyond Kolhapur for export of power from solar and wind energy zones in the Southern Region. The project cost is estimated at ₹129.28 crore and is scheduled to be commissioned by February, 2023.

Similarly, the PSU will strengthen the transmission system for Srinagar-Leh at an estimated cost of ₹288.71 crore and is scheduled to be commissioned by December 2024, it added.

“Augmentation of transformation capacity in the Southern Region at an estimated cost of ₹176.22 crore scheduled to be commissioned by March 20, 2023,” PGCIL said in the filing.

The company will also augment transformation capacity at 4001220 kV Kurukshetra (PG) and Patiala (PG) substations at an estimated cost of ₹106.99 crore and the project is scheduled to be commissioned by February 15, 2023 for ICT at Kurukshetra SIS and by May 2023 for ICT at Patiala SIS.

“Evacuation of renewable energy (RE) in Tirunelveli and Tuticorin Wind Energy Zone 500 MW at an estimated cost of ₹120.09 crore scheduled to be commissioned by March, 2023,” it added.

As of Q3 FY22, the total transmission assets of Power Grid and its subsidiaries stood at 1,72,190 ckm (circuit KM) of transmission lines, 264 substations and 4,69,600 MVA of transformation capacity. The PSU has maintained average transmission system availability of 99.82 per cent during nine month FY22 compared to 99.80 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.