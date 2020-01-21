Companies

Power Min appoints RS Singh as government director on SJVNL board

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 21, 2020

State-owned power firm SJVNL on Tuesday said Himachal Pradesh’s Additional Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been been appointed as its part time government director.

“Ministry of Power on 20th January, 2020 has appointed Ram Subhag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (MPP & Power), Government of Himachal Pradesh as part time Government Director on the Board of the Company with immediate effect,” the firm said in a BSE filing.

He is appointed as nominee director of Himachal Pradesh on the Board of SJVN Ltd (SJVNL) from January 20, 2020, the statement said.

Singh is a 1987 batch lndian Administrative Services Officer of Himachal cadre. He is a doctorate in social sciences and also holds, post graduate diplomas in Human Resource Management and Public Administration.

