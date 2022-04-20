Power sector’s dues to Coal India fell 43pc by FY22-end

The outstanding dues of state-run Coal India (CIL) from the power sector declined by a healthy 43 per cent to ₹12,272.41 crore at the end of FY22, compared to the ₹21,624.91 crore of dues payable at the end of March 2021, according to the latest data from the Coal Ministry. This is the lowest dues for the month in the last four years

On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, the outstanding dues payable by the power sector to the country’s largest coal miner fell by 18 per cent in March this year from ₹15,037.32 crore at the end of February 2022. The average cost of production of coal by CIL is ₹1,310.88 per tonne. The lowest dues in the past several years were recorded at the end of March 2019 at ₹8,435.19 crore.

Dues decline consistently

The last fiscal year began with the power sector’s dues declining by 4 per cent to ₹20,837.62 crore at the end of April 2021, compared to March. In the entire FY22, the power sector’s dues have declined consistently.

The dues fell from the April 2021 numbers to ₹16,028.41 crore at the end of the first half of the fiscal year in September 2021. The dues at the end of October 2021 fell to ₹14,598.58 crore, after which they rose to ₹15,243.36 crore at the end of November 2021. It declined further in December 2021 (₹15,088.42 crore), January 2022 (₹15,097.01 crore) and February 2022.

CIL continuously monitoring dues status

Sources in the Coal Ministry said sales dues are continuously monitored by CIL, and regular follow-ups are done with consumers for early recovery. The PSU has also developed an online bill-to-bill reconciliation portal through which online reconciliation will be carried out, and dues will be monitored and realised in a better way.

CIL is also ensuring bilateral meetings to settle commercial disputes and has instructed coal companies that matters where commercial disputes cannot be settled bilaterally may be referred to Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of CPSE Disputes (AMRCD). The miner has already filed claims with AMRCD pertaining to different power plants and boards, he added.

Parliament panel expresses concern

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel, while reviewing the Demand for Grants of the Coal Ministry for FY23, examined the outstanding dues of CIL, Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) and NLC India (NLCIL).

The panel pointed out that a huge amount of dues are outstanding from the States and other utilities and, as a result, the outstanding dues of CIL, SCCL and NLCIL as on January 31, 2022, stood at ₹15,097.01 crore, ₹5,620.35 crore and ₹5,763.23 crore, respectively.

“While appreciating the initiative taken by the Ministry and coal/ lignite PSUs, the committee desires that the matter should be taken more vigorously to recover the outstanding amount, particularly from consumers like power generating units, cement and fertiliser industries, etc,” it added.

Coal prices

The price of domestic coal are deregulated. CIL determines prices of domestic coal based on factors such as costing, future projects viability, changes in inflationary cost indices, and competitiveness with imported coal.

Coal prices were last revised on December 1, 2020, whereby rates were increased by ₹10 per tonne across all the 17 grades of coal for both regulated and non-regulated sectors. In percentage terms it translates in to an increase of 0.3-2.25 per cent for the regulated sector and 0.3-1.88 per cent for the non-regulated sector.