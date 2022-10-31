The outstanding dues of state-run Coal India (CIL) from the power sector declined by 4.5 per cent on a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis to ₹14,461.48 in September this year, from ₹15,143.31 crore at the end of August.

The outstanding dues of the country’s largest coal miner declined consistently during January-April, but inched up in May to ₹13,825.20 crore. They rose again in June and July this after before hitting north again in August and September.

CIL’s average cost of production is ₹1,310.88 per tonne.

Production and despatch

The mining behemoth’s coal production rose by 12.3 per cent y-o-y in September to 46.57 million tonnes (MT). During the first half of the current financial year, CIL’s production of the key commodity grew 19.7 per cent on an annual basis to 298.98 MT.

The overall offtake of coal by the Maharatna company stood at 48.88 MT, up marginally by 1 per cent y-o-y, last month. During H1 FY23, the offtake rose 7.8 per cent y-o-y to 332.02 MT.

Similarly, coal despatch to the Power sector by CIL grew 5.4 per cent y-o-y to 41.54 MT in September 2022. For the first six months of FY23, the despatch was up 15.7 per cent on an annual basis to 284.73 MT.

India’s overall coal production rose 12.01 per cent Y-o-Y to 57.93 MT during September, while coal despatch grew 1.95 per cent y-o-y to 61.18 MT. Despatch to Power sector increased to 51.71 MT in September compared to 50.16 MT same time last year.

Coal-based power generation registered a growth of 13.40 per cent Y-0-Y in September. Overall power generation has been 13.77 per cent higher on an annual basis.