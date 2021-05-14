Powergrid commissions transmission line for renewable projects in Rajasthan

Powergrid Corporation of India on Friday said it has commissioned the Ajmer (PG)–Phagi 765kV D/c line that will transmit electricity from renewable energy projects in Rajasthan’s special economic zones.

Powergrid Ajmer Phagi Transmission Ltd, a special purpose vehicle, commissioned the project on May 6 on a build, own, operate and maintain basis, Powergrid said in a statement.

The renewable energy projects are based in the 3.5 GW Bhadla complex, the 3.5GW Fatehgarh complex and the 1.85GW Bikaner complex. Powergrid won the project in an auction in 2019 with a levelised annual tariff bid of ₹61.33 crore for 36 years.

Meanwhile, Powergrid’s maiden ₹7,735-crore Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), comprising five of its other SPVs, listed in the stock exchanges on Friday. The InvIT's public issue had closed earlier this month with an over-subscription of nearly five times.