Companies

PowerGrid net profit rises 10% to Rs 2,503 cr in Q1

Our BureauNew Delhi, August 1 New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

Outages due to failure in the grid, transmission network and consumer’s own installation are beyond the control of Discoms, officials said.   -  PARIVARTAN SHARMA

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has reported a 9.87 per cent higher net profit at Rs 2,502.8 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2019-2020. The company had reported a Rs 2,277.87 crore net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2018-2019.

The higher profit was in line with the Rs 9,361.72 crore total income reported during the quarter under review. This is 11.76 per cent higher than the Rs 8,376.48 crore total income reported by the company in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.

Shares of PGCIL closed 1.73 per cent lower at Rs 210.35 a scrip on Friday.

Published on August 02, 2019
Quarterly Results
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Hero MotoCorp, HMSI report double-digit dip in July sales