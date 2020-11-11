PowerGrid Q2 net rises to ₹3,094 crore

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has reported a ₹3,094.10-crore consolidated profit for the second quarter of financial year 2020-21. This is higher than the ₹2,571.10 crore consolidated profit that was reported in the same quarter of financial year 2019-20.

Consolidated total income during the period under review stood at ₹9,831 crore, up from ₹9,260.46 crore in the comparable period of last fiscal.