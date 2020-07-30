Praj in alliance with auto research body to drive green fuel technologies for transportation

Praj Industries (Praj) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have entered into MoU to jointly drive application development of advanced biofuels that will find usage in industry and transportation.

Biofuels developed for the mobility sector will have a positive impact on the environment by way of reduced carbon footprint and improved tailpipe emissions.

Through this collaboration, Praj and ARAI will jointly address technologies to propagate the use of biofuels in a variety of applications including usage in internal combustion engines (ICE) in the transportation sector.

ARAI is working closely with DHI, energy vertical of Niti Aayog, MoPNG and MoRTH for development of regulations and demonstration of technical competence in various alternate fuels spectrum like CNG, LPG, LNG, HCNG, dual fuel technology, Bio-CNG, Hydrogen, Ethanol, DME, and Methanol.

With complementary strengths in technology and application, Praj and ARAI will work together to test and commercialise newer fuels with improved efficiencies.

Biofuels are derived by processing bio-based feedstock such as agri residue, molasses, cane syrup, etc. As a renewable transportation fuel in gaseous as well as liquid form, biofuels provide an energy source that complements fossil fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuels. Since biobased feedstock is a captive source, biofuels facilitate energy self-reliance while helping conserve the environment.

Speaking on the occasion of formalising this alliance, Pramod Chaudhari, Executive Chairman, Praj Industries, said, “The projects we jointly undertake will reinforce of our Bio-MobilityTM platform that offers technology solutions globally to produce carbon neutral transportation fuel from a bio-based feedstock for all modes of mobility. Solutions developed under this program will not only bolster the rural economy but also align with the goals of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.”

NV Marathe, Officiating Director of ARAI, said, “It is important how we accelerate India’s access to affordable and cleaner energy encompassing bio-economy. We see great prospective here and are delighted to join hands with Praj, India’s most accomplished process engineering company in the bio-economy, to unlock the enduring worth of sustainable mobility for India. I am confident that this alliance will not only boost Green Economy but also line-up with objectives of being ‘Vocal for Local’ for self-sustenance.”