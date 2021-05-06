Praj Industries consolidated Q4 PAT at ₹52 cr

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
6 Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The company's PAT stood at ₹24.86 crore in the year-ago period.
Income from operations grew by 91.40 per cent to ₹567.1 crore compared to ₹296.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.
The company's consolidated PAT for 2020-21 grew by 15.10 per cent to ₹81.07 crore as against ₹70.43 crore in FY20.
Income from operations went up by 18.35 per cent to ₹1,304.67 crore from ₹1,102.37 crore in FY20.
"We are delighted to report a robust performance in the fourth quarter to close FY21 on a strong note. Activity levels have remained positively elevated with continued traction in enquiries across several business verticals including some significant order wins," Praj Industries CEO and Managing Director Shishir Joshipura said.
Shares of the company closed at ₹248.95, down 2.20 per cent on BSE.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...