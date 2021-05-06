Praj Industries consolidated Q4 PAT at ₹52 cr

6 Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹52 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company's PAT stood at ₹24.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations grew by 91.40 per cent to ₹567.1 crore compared to ₹296.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.

The company's consolidated PAT for 2020-21 grew by 15.10 per cent to ₹81.07 crore as against ₹70.43 crore in FY20.

Income from operations went up by 18.35 per cent to ₹1,304.67 crore from ₹1,102.37 crore in FY20.

"We are delighted to report a robust performance in the fourth quarter to close FY21 on a strong note. Activity levels have remained positively elevated with continued traction in enquiries across several business verticals including some significant order wins," Praj Industries CEO and Managing Director Shishir Joshipura said.

Shares of the company closed at ₹248.95, down 2.20 per cent on BSE.