Praj Industries posts profit of ₹22.2 crore in Q1

Praj Industries (Praj), a leading process engineering company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bioenergy and compressed biogas etc, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Company’s income from operations stood at ₹386.26 crore (against . ₹129.55 crore in Q1 of FY21; and ₹567.10 crore in Q4 FY21) while PBT was at ₹29.80 crore (Q1 FY21: ₹14.52 crore; Q4 FY21: ₹73.19 crore).

Profit after tax was at ₹22.20 crore (Q1 FY21: ₹10.50 crore; Q4 FY21: ₹52.01) and order intake during the quarter was ₹661 crore (Q1 FY21: ₹310 crore; Q4 FY21: ₹650 crore)

Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD, Praj Industries, in a statement said, “Starting the year with the strong order book, we have delivered a healthy set of numbers reflecting the transformation of our promise to performance. Continued positive developments in the ethanol and other engineering business segments enabled us to further build a stronger order book. We remain confident that our customer-centric approach combined with our technological prowess and robust execution capabilities will help us further capitalise growth opportunities.”