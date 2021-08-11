Companies

Praj Industries posts profit of ₹22.2 crore in Q1

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on August 11, 2021

Praj Industries (Praj), a leading process engineering company with a bouquet of sustainable solutions for bioenergy and compressed biogas etc, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Company’s income from operations stood at ₹386.26 crore (against . ₹129.55 crore in Q1 of FY21; and ₹567.10 crore in Q4 FY21) while PBT was at ₹29.80 crore (Q1 FY21: ₹14.52 crore; Q4 FY21: ₹73.19 crore).

Profit after tax was at ₹22.20 crore (Q1 FY21: ₹10.50 crore; Q4 FY21: ₹52.01) and order intake during the quarter was ₹661 crore (Q1 FY21: ₹310 crore; Q4 FY21: ₹650 crore)

Shishir Joshipura, CEO & MD, Praj Industries, in a statement said, “Starting the year with the strong order book, we have delivered a healthy set of numbers reflecting the transformation of our promise to performance. Continued positive developments in the ethanol and other engineering business segments enabled us to further build a stronger order book. We remain confident that our customer-centric approach combined with our technological prowess and robust execution capabilities will help us further capitalise growth opportunities.”

Published on August 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
Praj Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.