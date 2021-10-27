Companies

Praj Industries’ Q2 sales up at ₹532.41 crore

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on October 27, 2021

PAT up at ₹33.34 crore

Praj Industries (Praj) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. It reported that income from operations stood at ₹532.41 crore (Q1 FY22: ₹386.26 crore; Q2 FY21: ₹260.24 crore).

PBT is at ₹46.77 crore for the period (Q1 FY22: ₹29.80 crore; Q2 FY21: ₹. 15.67 crore) while PAT is at ₹ 33.34 crore (Q1 FY22: ₹22.20 crore; Q2 FY21: ₹11.39)

For H1 FY22, income from operations stood at ₹ 918.67 crore (H1 FY21:₹389.79 crore) while PBT is at ₹76.57 crore for the period (H1 FY21: ₹1.15 crore). PAT is at ₹55.54 crore (H1 FY21: ₹0.89 crore). Order intake ₹1,406 crore (H1 FY21: ₹715 crore).

Shishir Joshipura, CEO and MD, Praj Industries said in a statement “We have leveraged our leadership position to build a very strong order book and report a robust performance during the quarter. Focus on developing a carbon-free economy coupled with a gradual return to normalcy in post-Covid era is leading to improving traction in our international business. Overall, we are looking forward to accelerated growth building on our technological prowess and leadership position in the market.”

Published on October 27, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Praj Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like