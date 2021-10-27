Praj Industries’ Q2 sales up at ₹532.41 crore

Praj Industries (Praj) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. It reported that income from operations stood at ₹532.41 crore (Q1 FY22: ₹386.26 crore; Q2 FY21: ₹260.24 crore).

PBT is at ₹46.77 crore for the period (Q1 FY22: ₹29.80 crore; Q2 FY21: ₹. 15.67 crore) while PAT is at ₹ 33.34 crore (Q1 FY22: ₹22.20 crore; Q2 FY21: ₹11.39)

For H1 FY22, income from operations stood at ₹ 918.67 crore (H1 FY21:₹389.79 crore) while PBT is at ₹76.57 crore for the period (H1 FY21: ₹1.15 crore). PAT is at ₹55.54 crore (H1 FY21: ₹0.89 crore). Order intake ₹1,406 crore (H1 FY21: ₹715 crore).

Shishir Joshipura, CEO and MD, Praj Industries said in a statement “We have leveraged our leadership position to build a very strong order book and report a robust performance during the quarter. Focus on developing a carbon-free economy coupled with a gradual return to normalcy in post-Covid era is leading to improving traction in our international business. Overall, we are looking forward to accelerated growth building on our technological prowess and leadership position in the market.”