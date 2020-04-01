Praj Industries to offer know-how to other sanitiser-makers

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Pune-based Praj Industries, which has a process technology for formulating alcohol used in high quality sanitisers, has decided to offer open and free access to its company website for designs and engineering to other companies for producing sanitisers.
The formulation in sanitisers with least 80 per cent alcohol neutralises the viruses and prevents further contamination. Sanitisers can be produced from processing of alcohol made in distilleries and bottling plants. Praj has an established engineering business in designing and production of equipment required for making industrial grade alcohols.
The company, in a media statement, said that it can also provide remote engineering and commissioning assistance to produce sanitisers. It is also geared up to manufacture and supply specialised reactors required for production of sanitisers on a fast-track basis.
Atul Mulay, President of bioenergy business, said that the company’s know-how and engineering package adheres to WHO guidelines for the production of sanitisers. A plug-and-play engineering system will boost production of sanitisers at this critical juncture and help combat the spread of the virus, he said in the statement.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...