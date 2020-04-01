Praj Industries to offer know-how to other sanitiser-makers

Pune-based Praj Industries, which has a process technology for formulating alcohol used in high quality sanitisers, has decided to offer open and free access to its company website for designs and engineering to other companies for producing sanitisers.

The formulation in sanitisers with least 80 per cent alcohol neutralises the viruses and prevents further contamination. Sanitisers can be produced from processing of alcohol made in distilleries and bottling plants. Praj has an established engineering business in designing and production of equipment required for making industrial grade alcohols.

The company, in a media statement, said that it can also provide remote engineering and commissioning assistance to produce sanitisers. It is also geared up to manufacture and supply specialised reactors required for production of sanitisers on a fast-track basis.

Atul Mulay, President of bioenergy business, said that the company’s know-how and engineering package adheres to WHO guidelines for the production of sanitisers. A plug-and-play engineering system will boost production of sanitisers at this critical juncture and help combat the spread of the virus, he said in the statement.