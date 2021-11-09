Praj inks MoU with IndianOil for production of alcohol-to-jet fuels

Green miles to go and promises to keep
Praj Industries Limited (Praj) and Indian Oil Corporation(IndianOil) have inked an MoU to explore opportunities to fast-track India's transition to cleaner and greener sources of energy by exploring avenues such as the production of alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) fuels, 1G and 2G Ethanol, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) and related opportunities in the biofuels industry. Exploring the green energy horizons will be crucial for India to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070.
“This MoU will boost ATJ fuel production capacity and its use in India which will, in turn, help curb emissions emanating from the airplanes per IATA's (The International Air Transport Association) mandate” a press release said.
IndianOil and Praj will collaborate to set up biofuel production facilities, including CBG, biodiesel and tthanol. The two companies would work together to facilitate the sales and marketing of various co-products and intermediates produced from the facilities.
Praj and IndianOil would explore and jointly work towards forming a 50:50 joint venture and identify partners to form special purpose vehicles (SPVs) under the proposed alliance.
Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil, said in a statement, “Our alliance with Praj will augment the share of biofuels in India's energy portfolio. Alcohol-to-jet fuel presents a great opportunity that must be leveraged to comply with the CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation) guidelines to substantially reduce carbon emissions in the aviation sector. This development is in line with the 'Panchamrit' agenda unveiled by Prime Minister at the COP26 Glasgow Summit, to fight climate change and global warming.”
Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman, Praj Industries, said, “We are delighted to partner with IndianOil to increase the share of biofuels in India's transportation fuel mix. Objectives of this overarching MoU are strategic in nature and encompass socio-economic-environmental aspects related to the nation's growth. In a world threatened by climate change, the drive towards a low carbon economy is not an option; it is an obligation! Biofuels are playing a vital role in sustainable climate action.”
Currently, Praj is executing India's first second generation ethanol plant for IndianOil at the latter’s Panipat facility. Praj is also constructing a water and wastewater treatment plant for IndianOil's Dumad petrochemical complex.
