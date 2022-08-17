Praj’s 2G ethanol bio-refinery technology to help cut stubble burning pollution markedly 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently unveiled first of its kind and Asia’s first 2G Ethanol Bio-Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) at Panipat Haryana. Pune-based Praj is technology licensor and EPCM partner for this landmark project which is based on its proprietary technology processing rice straw as feedstock for ethanol production.

The press statement issued by Praj quoted PM Modi saying, “ Biofuel for us means green fuel, environment-saving fuel. With establishment of this modern plant, farmers of Haryana, where rice and wheat are grown in abundance, will get another lucrative means of using crop residue. Farmers will now feel the pride of contributing to production of biofuel and nation building.”

Spanning across 35 acres, this 2G Ethanol Bio-Refinery is capable of processing two lakh tonnes of rice straw annually to generate around three crore litres of ethanol using Praj’s technology. While benefiting more than one lakh farmers, this plant is expected to create around 1,500 jobs for rural youth.

“ Importantly, it will help address the major challenge of stubble burning related pollution by eliminating around 320,000 MT of CO 2 every year which is equivalent to replacing nearly 63,000 cars on road annually. This 2G Bio-Refinery alone will save foreign exchange worth ₹55 – 60 crore annually. This project will give boost to Make in India initiative and help achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending” the statement added.

Indigenous technology

Praj’s indigenously developed ‘enfinity’ technology processes different agricultural residues to produce variety of products including bioethanol, lignosulphonates, bio-bitumen with highest efficiencies. Praj has optimized project’s Capex and Opex by harnessing design and engineering capabilities with four decades of experience.

Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Founder Chairman of Praj said, “We are very proud of our association with IOCL to set up this coveted project. This plant is a huge milestone in realizing PM’s vision of energy independent India. We believe success of this project reinforces India’s technology leadership in global bioeconomy. On foothills of this success, SKY is the limit for biofuels, literally.”

The commissioning of the Bio-Refinery has begun in the first week of August 2022 and commercial production of 2G ethanol will commence within 90 days.

Along with this project, Praj is also setting up similar projects for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bhatinda, Punjab and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Bargarh, Orissa.