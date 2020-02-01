Companies

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India Chairman

PTI Kolkata | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

Pramod Agrawal on Saturday assumed charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Ltd, an official said.

Agrawal, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was principal secretary for urban development and housing department in Madhya Pradesh.

He took over after A K Jha retired as the CIL chairman on January 31.

Published on February 01, 2020
Coal India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maruti Suzuki January sales crawl up