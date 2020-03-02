Prasad K Panicker appointed Nayara Energy’s refinery head

Prasad K Panicker, former Executive Director of BPCL-Kochi Refinery, has been appointed as Director and Head, Refinery, Nayara Energy. He will spearhead the business and operations of Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery.

He brings over 36 years of diverse oil and gas industry experience, managing complex and challenging assignments in a highly competitive and policy-driven environment. He has deep expertise in refinery strategy and operations, risk management and health and safety.

Prasad holds an MBA from School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science & Technology along with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Government Engineering College, Thrissur, Kerala.

Nayara Energy is a new-age downstream company of international scale with strong presence across the hydrocarbon value chain from refining to retail. In August 2017, the company was acquired by international investors, Rosneft and an investment consortium comprising of global commodity trading firm, Trafigura and UCP Investment Group.

The company owns and operates India’s second largest single site refinery at Vadinar, Gujarat with a current capacity of 20 mmtpa. The refinery is one of the world’s most modern and complex refineries with a complexity of 11.8, which is amongst the highest globally.