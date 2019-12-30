Prasad Panicker to retire from BPCL-Kochi Refinery on Tuesday

Huawei GT 2: The fitness smartwatch with long battery life
Prasad K Panicker, Executive Director and Head of BPCL Kochi Refinery for the past seven years, is retiring from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Tuesday.
Under his leadership, Kochi Refinery completed its Integrated Refinery Expansion Project (IREP) at a cost of ₹16,500 crore, becoming the largest public sector refinery in the country. This was the largest industrial project in Kerala. During his tenure, Kochi Refinery stepped into the petrochemical sector ―Phase I of the petrochemical initiative is now nearing completion, and Phase II of the Polyol Project is being rolled out.
In the last seven years, a total of over ₹30,000 crore has been invested by BPCL as part of these and other developmental activities, generating job opportunities and strengthening the local economy. His tenure saw the visit of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Kochi Refinery to lay the foundation stone of IREP and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate IREP units to the nation and lay the foundation stone of the petrochemical complex.
He has worked in various operational departments of Kochi Refinery and was General Manager (Operations) of BPCL’s Mumbai Refinery.
With his retirement, he is also stepping down as Chairman of BPCL-KIAL Fuel Farm Private Limited, which constructed, commissioned and presently operates the Fuel Farm of Kannur International Airport.
He has also served on the Board of Directors of Kannur International Airport Ltd and Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd. He was also a trustee member of the Cochin Port Trust.
