Pratap Bose to lead M&M’s Global Design organisation

Mahindra Group announced appointment of Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organisation.

According to a press release, the Global Design organisation aims to design and develop next generation engineering products that have a global appeal.

This organisation will comprise of the recently announced Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which is being set up in Coventry, UK and the existing Mahindia India Design Studio (M.I.D.S).

Bose will be joining from June 24. He will be responsible for both M.A.D.E and M.I.D.S and will oversee design of key business segments such as SUVs, including Born Electric Vehicle, LCV products, Last Mile Mobility, Large CVs, Peugeot Scooters and Tractors and Farm Machines.

Bose is an alumnus of Royal College of Art, London and National Institute of Design, India. He has 20 years of experience in global automotive design. His last assignment has been with Tata Motors in Uk where he spent 14 years.

Speaking about the announcement Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd,. said, “We are at an inflection point in our auto and farm sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years will bring our design and advanced engineering capability to the fore. Having Pratap on our team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base.