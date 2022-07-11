Pratik Pota to lead Eureka Forbes as MD & CEO

Advent International has appointed Pratik Pota to lead Eureka Forbes as the Managing Director & CEO from August 16. Last year, Advent acquired a majority stake in Eureka Forbes from Shapoorji Pallonji group for at an enterprise value of ₹4,400 crore. Following this Marzin R. Shroff will step down as Managing Director and CEO of Eureka Forbes, effective August 2022. He will move to a new role as Senior Advisor to Advent International and Eureka Forbes Ltd.

“ Pratik will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes’ market leadership position, and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base,” said a press release.

Until recently, Pota was the CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. where he led the business to a comprehensive turn-around and transformation. Before that, Pratik held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. in a career spanning more than 30 years.

Sahil Dalal, Managing Director at Advent, said, “Pratik’s depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology driven consumer centric organization across products and services. A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, Pratik brings a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian led as well as multinational organizations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, Telecom and QSR.”

Speaking on the appointment, Pota said, “I look forward to working with the management team, and the thousands of passionate team members across the country, in strengthening the product and service portfolio and serving the growing health and hygiene needs of Indians.”