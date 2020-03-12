Pratt & Whitney Customer Training Centre in India registers 10,000 student days of training

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp, has announced it has recorded 10,000 student days of training at its Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad.
Launched in 2015, the centre in Hyderabad is one of the three Pratt & Whitney training centres operating globally which offer specialised DGCA and EASA Part 147 approved trainings.
The centre offers advanced training for airline customers, MRO operators, as well as industry and university skill development programmes, to spur the growth of the aviation sector in India. Several leading aerospace organisations have extended their support to the skill development initiatives undertaken by Pratt & Whitney and will consider offering career opportunities to students trained by the company.
“In line with the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ and ‘Make in India’ programmes, we have strategically invested in a world-class customer training centre in Hyderabad,” said Ashmita Sethi, Pratt & Whitney Managing Director, India.
“Through our centre here, we have been nurturing and developing talent in the aerospace sector since 2015. Our training centre underscores Pratt & Whitney’s long-term vision and commitment of developing a robust skill development base in the country to support the growth of the aerospace ecosystem in India.”
“The milestone of 10,000 student days of training at the Customer Training Centre in Hyderabad further testifies Pratt & Whitney’s commitment towards aviation skill development in the country, thereby helping create a pool of industry-ready talent to fuel the growth of the aviation sector in India,” said Amit Pathak, General Manager, Pratt & Whitney Customer Training, India.
Pratt & Whitney India has partnered with leading state and private universities across five states in India and has successfully conducted specialised aviation training programs for the benefit of faculty and students.
The centre has delivered its programmes for students and faculty from states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana apart from providing training for over 30 airline operators representing 20 nationalities.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with leading global universities to provide aerospace and aviation skill development programs in the country. These partnerships are aimed at facilitating the growth of an aviation ecosystem in the country through development of an industry-ready talent pool in support of the massive growth in the aviation sector in India.
Apart from university programmes, the centre also organises specialised training programs targeted at medium and small scale enterprises (MSMEs) looking to grow their business in the aerospace manufacturing sector.
