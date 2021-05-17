Pratt & Whitney delivers 1000th aircraft powered by GTF engine

Pratt & Whitney, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp, recently celebrated the delivery of the 1,000th aircraft powered by GTF engines.

GTF engines power three aircraft families in service today: the Airbus A320neo, Airbus A220 and Embraer E-Jets E2. Powering 54 airlines, GTF engines have saved more than 490 million gallons (1.8 billion liters) of fuel and avoided over 4.7 million tonnes of carbon emissions, while accumulating more than 8.9 million engine flight hours of experience, the company said in a statement.

Due to the engine’s fuel efficiency, these three aircraft families have experienced some of the highest utilisation levels during the pandemic and early recovery period. As an engine of choice for more than 80 customers, it has orders and commitments for over 10,000 engines.

“GTF-powered aircraft have introduced the world to a new era of more sustainable aviation with dramatic reductions in emissions and noise,” said Rick Deurloo, chief commercial officer and senior vice-president at Pratt & Whitney.

In India, GTF engines have saved more than 130 million gallons (490 million liters) of fuel, avoided over 1.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions, and gained more than 2.5 million hours of experience. In 2020, GTF engines powering the A320neo family achieved a world-class engine dispatch reliability rate of 99.98 per cent worldwide.

Pratt & Whitney also announced in 2020 that Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) would provide maintenance services in support of GTF operators in India and the surrounding region. With offices, field representatives, training centres and maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in 18 cities throughout India, Pratt & Whitney is committed to the success of Indian aviation.

“Pratt & Whitney invested $10 billion (₹75,000 crore) and 20 years to develop the revolutionary geared architecture of the GTF engine,” said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head for India at Pratt & Whitney.