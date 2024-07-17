Pratt & Whitney, an American aircraft engine manufacturer is expanding its operations in India with the announcement of a new customer service centre in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

This facility, part of Pratt & Whitney’s India capability centre, will support operations and customer service for the company’s 68,000 engines in Canada. The company plans to hire 150 aerospace experts and engineers, it said in a press release.

Nivine Kallab, Vice President, Customer Programs, Pratt & Whitney Canada said, “We are leveraging our existing investments in India and using regional talent to augment our world-class product and service dependability and customer experience service level with this launch.”

The Customer Service Center in Yelahanka will provide a wide range of services including maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) support, spare part management, engine leasing, engine reliability analysis, and contract administration. Its clientele will encompass Indian and global airlines, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), MROs, regulatory bodies, and small operators.

Sandeep Sharma, director of India Capability Center at Pratt & Whitney (UTCIPL), said, “The Customer Service Center aims to enhance our global service transformation and deliver operational excellence.”

Additionally, the customer service is a part of the USD 40 million investment made by the company in India. Over the past three years, the company has expanded its talent pool to over 600 employees and aims to increase this number to 700 by the year’s end, with further plans to grow to 1000 employees within the next 2-3 years. Recruitment efforts will span across the Capability Center, Engineering Center, and Digital Center.

Pratt & Whitney, a leading aircraft engine manufacturer and designer, provides turboprop engines for IndiGo, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, Fly91, and the Indian Air Force’s C-295 aircraft. The centre will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s supply chain operations, engineering, and digital transformation centres of excellence in India.