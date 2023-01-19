Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies company that designs, manufactures, and services aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units, announced that with the launch of its new India Engineering Center in Bengaluru, the company will expand its workforce in the country by adding another 450 people over the next four years. Currently, Pratt & Whitney has 300 employees across all its operations in India.

The new facility is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Center, which opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace engineering and global operations centers.

“The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace, and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth. For the next few months, we will focus on onboarding more software engineers to support some of the programmes that are currently being developed. The other area where we would be hiring is for repair development, which is incredibly important to us as we’re ramping up our fleet. It’s also critical to have an engineering team that can develop repairs and understand how engines work,” explained Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice-President, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney.

Currently, the facility has more than 50 employees, with an additional 450 jobs to be filled over the next four years. According to the company, the facility will focus on areas such as aero and mechanical systems and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney’s broad portfolio of large and small commercial engines. Additionally, it plans to extend across the entire product lifecycle, from development to field support and sustainment.

“The IEC will fully integrate with our existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico, and Poland to advance world-class technology such as the geared turbofan and other sustainable propulsion solutions,” said Paul Weedon, Vice-President, Engine Development, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp.

Moreover, the team here will be key to improving commercial engine performance, extending time on wing, reducing airline operating costs, and decreasing fuel consumption, he added.

“Beyond the more than $40 million in financial investment in both the IEC and the co-located India Capability Center, we are collaborating with local universities and investing in emerging technology companies to further enhance India’s homegrown capabilities,” said Ashmita Sethi, Managing Director of UTCIPL. The company has also invested in establishing its India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates four industry-leading businesses—Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.