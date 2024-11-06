Storage battery major Exide Industries on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pravin Saraf as Senior President and Head of Operations of the company.

As a senior management personnel, Saraf will be part of the top leadership team at Exide, the Kolkata-based company said in a release. In his most recent role, he served as Head of Operations, SCM Planning, and Logistics at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.

“Pravin comes with 35 years of domestic and international experience across global benchmark companies such as Bosch (India & Germany), Bajaj, Endurance Technology and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical. He is a distinguished professional with a proven history of leading organisations through transformative periods,” the company said.

“We are pleased to welcome Pravin to our top leadership team,” Exide Industries MD & CEO Avik Roy said, adding Saraf’s track record in operational excellence, coupled with in-depth knowledge on all aspects of operations made him a great fit to drive the new-age “Automation & Digitalisation Agenda” in manufacturing and logistics.

Exide on Monday reported a 13.66 per cent y-o-y decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹233.40 crore for the second quarter this fiscal from ₹270.32 crore for the same period last fiscal. The company’s revenue from operations, however, grew 17.95 per cent y-o-y at ₹4,450 crore compared to ₹4,371.52 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

