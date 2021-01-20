Pre-packaged insolvency resolution process in the making for Covid-hit India Inc

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
With the moratorium on filing fresh insolvency coming to an end this March, the government is working on a pre-packaged insolvency resolution (PPIR) process for Covid-hit India Inc and to give banks a breather.
The pre-packaged insolvency process will not only avoid flooding of cases at NCLTs, but will also give existing promoters a chance to salvage their business.
A panel of experts led by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India Chairperson, M.S. Sahoo, has recommended quick amendments to the bankruptcy code to allow corporate turnaround plans to be struck efficiently outside tribunals, and later approved by the judiciary as an alternative to the regular process.
The pre-packaged schemes should be available to all corporate debtors and for any stress, pre- or post-default. The panel said it could be implemented in phases.
“It may commence in respect of defaults from ₹1 lakh to ₹1 crore and Covid defaults for which the insolvency resolution process is not available today, followed by default above ₹1 crore, and then default from ₹1 to ₹1 lakh," said the panel.
The proposed insolvency package is akin to out-of-court settlements where the debtor gets to retain the company, while the insolvency professional takes over the management.
Though the debtor can file an application for PPIR before the Adjudicating Authority, it requires 51 per cent consent from shareholders and a similar percentage point approval from unrelated financial creditors, thus, keeping the process of initiation absolutely transparent.
Unrelated financial creditors will appoint a Resolution Professional, who will monitor the entire process to ensure that lenders and debtors do not indulge in malpractice that is detrimental to other unsecured creditors.
Nadiya Sarguroh, Senior Associate, MZM Legal, said the entire process has several benefits such as securing the interest of all stakeholders, the viability of the debtors’ business, and being time-bound with 90 days for completion of PPIR and submission of resolution plans before the adjudicating authority, who will approve the plan within 30 days.
However, she said the process may slow down as there could be an influx of PPIR applications, adding to the burden of NCLTs, which are already burdened by regular CIRP.
Apart from deciding on the case, the Adjudicating Authority will decide on whether the moratorium will be applicable during the PPIR. With such a burden, it appears impossible for the Adjudicating Authority to complete the process within 90 days, said Sarguroh.
Aashit Shah, Partner, J Sagar Associates, said ensuring transparency in the pre-pack process is paramount, failing which it will be drawn into a legal quagmire.
While the timeline for resolution looks good on paper, it is imperative that the number of NCLT benches are increased exponentially to achieve this target, he added.
Though the entire process appears to be transparent, the devil lies in the detail and the regulations to be announced, said Gada.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
₹1503 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1500148015101525 As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, ...
The stock of Kajaria Ceramics Limited, after witnessing a fresh breakout, on Tuesday hit a fresh 52-week high ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...