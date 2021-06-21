Premier Energies starts production of solar cells at new plant

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Premier Energies, a leading solar PV cells and module manufacturing company, has commenced trial production of polycrystalline cells with 19.2 per cent efficiency at its new ₹483-crore plant near Hyderabad.
These solar cells are produced from high-quality silicon wafers of 158.75 mm X 158.75 mm dimensions. The ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 certified manufacturing facility uses latest quality control measures. This launch will increase the availability of high-quality Made in India solar cells and contribute to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
Also read: Goldi Solar brings micro-gap module technology for solar developers
The greenfield project, located at E-City Hyderabad and spread across 25 acres, is capable of producing Black Silicon MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells (which is the first of its kind in India) as well as mono PERC cells with efficiency in excess of 22.5 per cent. This technology goes along with a wafer size change to 182 mm and 210 mm and will drive the industry towards lower levelised cost of electricity and support a greener future. The formal inauguration of the plant is expected in July, when the Covid-19 situation is expected to ease.
Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, Premier Energies, said, “Our R&D efforts are focused on continuously innovating to introduce high-efficiency and reliable products. With the commencement of production, we have further strengthened our product portfolio which caters to a wide range of customers. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of solar technology and will keep us on the path of leading the change while aligning ourselves with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”
Hyderabad-based Premier Energies has a capacity of 1.25 GW module and 0.75 GW cell. With this capacity increase the company is becomes the second-largest integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India. The company completed 25 years of operations in 2020.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Death was knocking on his door, but that did not deter the Kashmiri-American poet from delivering his final ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...