Premier Energies starts production of solar cells at new plant

Premier Energies, a leading solar PV cells and module manufacturing company, has commenced trial production of polycrystalline cells with 19.2 per cent efficiency at its new ₹483-crore plant near Hyderabad.

These solar cells are produced from high-quality silicon wafers of 158.75 mm X 158.75 mm dimensions. The ISO 9001/ ISO 14001 certified manufacturing facility uses latest quality control measures. This launch will increase the availability of high-quality Made in India solar cells and contribute to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Also read: Goldi Solar brings micro-gap module technology for solar developers

The greenfield project, located at E-City Hyderabad and spread across 25 acres, is capable of producing Black Silicon MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells (which is the first of its kind in India) as well as mono PERC cells with efficiency in excess of 22.5 per cent. This technology goes along with a wafer size change to 182 mm and 210 mm and will drive the industry towards lower levelised cost of electricity and support a greener future. The formal inauguration of the plant is expected in July, when the Covid-19 situation is expected to ease.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, Premier Energies, said, “Our R&D efforts are focused on continuously innovating to introduce high-efficiency and reliable products. With the commencement of production, we have further strengthened our product portfolio which caters to a wide range of customers. This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of solar technology and will keep us on the path of leading the change while aligning ourselves with Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Hyderabad-based Premier Energies has a capacity of 1.25 GW module and 0.75 GW cell. With this capacity increase the company is becomes the second-largest integrated manufacturer of solar cells and modules in India. The company completed 25 years of operations in 2020.