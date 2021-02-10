Premier Solar to up solar module, cell capacity with ₹483 cr Greenfield plant in Hyderabad

Premier Solar, the Hyderabad based integrated solar cell and module manufacturer, and an EPC player, is all set to commission its ₹483 crore greenfield plant set up on a 25 acre site at Electronic City located near Hyderabad International Airport in April 2021.

The 25-year-old company, which currently has a module manufacturing capacity of 500 MW and 60 MW of solar cells, will add an additional capacity of 750 MW of solar module and 750 MW of solar cell capacity at the new plant. The expansion will take the total installed capacity of solar modules to 1.25 GW and about 810 MW of solar cells. With this capacity, Premier will be among the top five domestic solar manufacturers in the country.

Together with the existing plant, the new facility will produce more than 1.5 GW per annum of solar cells and modules thereby more than tripling capacity.

The new manufacturing unit with a capacity of 1.5 GW, will produce MCCE textured multi-crystalline cells as well as Mono PERC cells. The new plant facilities are designed to produce the latest generation products by incorporating Monocrystalline PERC technology. This technology step-change along with the increase of wafer size to 182 mm and 210 mm will drive the industry towards a greener society.

Chiranjeev Saluja, Founder and Managing Director, Premier Energies said, “We at Premier Energies realise that the future of the power in India will be driven by renewable energy, dominated by solar energy. With the expanded capacity, we aim to work towards India’s commitment to addressing climate change. With the increased adoption of automation and robotics, our new factory will be at par with some of the leading manufacturing companies in Asia, Europe, and the USA, producing world-class products”.

The company closed 2019-2020 with a turnover of about ₹800 crore and expects to close this Covid-hit fiscal at about the same amount and double the turnover in 2021-2022 to over ₹1,500 crore with the expanded capacity, he said.

Premier Energies, an independent power producer owns and operates over 250 MW solar power plants across India. These plants are monitored and maintained by an in-house O&M team.

The company has over the years been exporting to other markets. But this has come down to about 5 per cent due to growing demand in the domestic market which is expected to go up further with the Government’s ambitious target of 450 MW of renewables by 2030.