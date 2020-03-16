‘Prepare the business for recovery,’ Anand Mahindra on leveraging time during coronavirus crisis

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said that businesses should utilise the “unprecedented opportunities” that have come along with the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.

The business tycoon shared his thoughts on Twitter about how businesses can utilise the time gained during this quarantine period to prepare themselves for recovery.

“The ‘VirusCrisis’ presents business with challenges but also some unprecedented opportunities: We’ve acquired a precious resource: time for reflection. Use it to review strategies & portfolios. Press the RESET button & recalibrate all costs & overheads,” Mahindra tweeted.

“Associates will have more time: solicit their ideas for business improvement. Use the lull to build deeper personal relationships with customers. We don’t know how long the containment might drag on, but prepare the business for a U or even V shaped recovery!” he further added.

Mahindra has been emphasizing on how the COVID-19 pandemic will be a reset button for the economy worldwide.

Earlier this month, sharing an article on 14 Italians quarantined in the national capital after testing positive for the virus, Mahindra wrote on Twitter: “The crisis will pass, but I think it’s making the world press a permanent ‘Reset’ button. Firstly, it’ll accelerate working from home. Secondly, it would lead to more digital ‘virtual’ conferences and third, more video calls, fewer meetings, Less air travel, leading to a greener footprint. Anything else?”

Mahindra also shared his views on how India can leverage the positive side of the outbreak.

"Step up sanitization and the Swachh movement which will make India more appealing to tourists looking for alternatives to China. Step up our incentives & ‘step down’ regulations for global investors who will now look for alternative manufacturing sites to China," Mahindra had further said in a series of tweet.

"For India, it’s a crisis we mustn’t waste.... The Goverment can use low oil prices both to spur consumption but also retain some of the windfall gains to tackle the deficit," he added.

The pandemic has crippled multiple economies across the globe with market conditions worsening by the day as the coronavirus outbreak impacted over 140 countries worldwide, with more than 1,53,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of over 5,700, according to the World Health Organisation.