President divests 2.63% stake in NMDC

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
The President of India, acting through the Union Steel Ministry, has sold 8,05,82,119 equity shares of NMDC Ltd (the target company), amounting to 2.63 per cent stake, to an asset management company (AMC).
Following the move, the shares held by the President have now come down from 72.28 per cent to 69.65 per cent. These divested shares have a face value of ₹306.18 crore.
This was conveyed to the stock exchanges as required under Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations by Rasika Dubey, Additional Secretary, Union Steel Ministry.
The sale relates to the setting up of the central public sector enterprise exchange traded fund (CPSE ETF), comprising equity shares of CPSEs. The CPSE ETF mutual fund scheme was launched in March 2014.
The President of India, represented through different departments and ministries, had sold the shares at a discounted rate to the scheme, and the scheme had, in turn, created and allotted the units to the unit holders.
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), along with Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (formerly Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd) as the AMC, has come out with the sixth Further Fund Offer (FFO 6) of the scheme, which has been offered to the public for subscription in accordance with the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996, and other applicable laws and regulations.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,150)The Indian benchmarks rebounded today after facing downward pressure during ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...