Prestige Biopharma, Intas partner for commercialisation of cancer drug 

Singapore-headquartered Prestige Biopharma and Ahmedabad-based Intas Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership for commercialisation of Prestige Biopharma's bevacizumab biosimilar in key markets of the US, Canada, Europe and parts of South-East Asia among others.

Prestige's bevacizumab (HD204) is a mAb biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is used in combination with other therapies to treat patients with multiple forms of cancer including metastatic colorectal cancer, advanced non-small-cell lung cancer, advanced kidney cancer, certain types of epithelial cancers and cancers of the cervix.

The partnership arrangement includes the exclusive rights for Intas and its affiliate Accord Healthcare that will commercialise the bevacizumab biosimilar in the designated territories.

On the partnership, Lisa S Park, CEO, Prestige Biopharma, said, "We are delighted to establish a partnership with Intas for the key markets, including the US and Europe. Accord is the ideal partner to commercialise our bevacizumab biosimilar in these territories. With this collaboration, we look forward to further strengthening the value of our biosimilar programs in global markets."

Binish Chudgar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals, said, "This collaboration is in line with our long-term strategy and reinforces our commitment to improving access to high-quality biosimilar drugs for cancer patients globally."

bevacizumab (HD204)

According to an official statement, HD204 is currently in Phase III clinical development (SAMSON-II) and the US and EU filing is planned next year. Positive results were previously reported from the Phase I clinical trial (SAMSON-I) which evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety and immunogenicity of HD204 to Avastin, the statement added.

Accord’s global presence

The company aims to leverage its sales and marketing capabilities and experience in successfully bringing new biosimilars to market. As one of the key players in the global biosimilar market, Accord has proven commercial capabilities in oncology and it currently supplies around one in three injectable oncology medicines in Europe, the statement said.

This collaboration represents the successful execution of the company’s strategy to expand its market reach in Europe and Canada leveraging Accord’s strong global footprint and deep commercial expertise, the statement added.

The global sales of bevacizumab including its biosimilars were recorded at $6.4 billion last year.

Prestige’s HD204 is said to have cost competitiveness based on the company’s proprietary bevacizumab production technology that will be providing affordable access to more patients in need.