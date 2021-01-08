Prestige group acquires 50% stake in Pandora Projects

Prestige group, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, acquired a 50 per cent stake in Mumbai-based company — Pandora Projects Private Limited — on January 7.

Pandora Projects was incorporated in 2014 and is into real estate development, which is in the initial stage.

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said the shares of the Pandora Projects were subscribed at ₹50,000 and it has plans to undertake real estate development on a joint venture basis.