Companies

Prestige group acquires 50% stake in Pandora Projects

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 08, 2021 Published on January 08, 2021

Prestige group, the Bengaluru-based real estate developer, acquired a 50 per cent stake in Mumbai-based company — Pandora Projects Private Limited — on January 7.

Pandora Projects was incorporated in 2014 and is into real estate development, which is in the initial stage.

In a regulatory filing to exchanges, the company said the shares of the Pandora Projects were subscribed at ₹50,000 and it has plans to undertake real estate development on a joint venture basis.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 08, 2021
merger, acquisition and takeover
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.