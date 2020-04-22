Prestige Group serves 13 lakh meals to over 19,000 families in 5 cities

Bengaluru, April 22

Prestige Group, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer, has served over 13 lakh meals, apart from provisions and medical kits to over 19,000 families.

Since the lockdown, the group, through its Prestige Foundation, has been taking care of daily wage workers, underprivileged children and the needy across the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Mysuru on daily basis.

The group has also provided provisions for the month to over 19,000 families, as well as to hospitals, churches and orphanages. They have also set up a 24-hour national helpline to aid the needy.

Irfan Razack, CMD, Prestige Group, said, “Historically, the daily wage sector in India has been largely disorganised, as a result of which there is a vast majority of daily wagers who are not registered with the state welfare boards. In the wake of Covid-19, the Central government has initiated a process to release nearly ₹52,000 crore as short-term relief to construction workers across the country. However, that still leaves a huge number of unregistered labourers who have lost access to any earnings, with no means to feed themselves and their families during this crisis.”

“At Prestige, realising that the pressing need of the hour is to first protect this section, we have started providing the daily wagers at all our labour colonies across India with the basic needs of the hour, namely food, water and sanitation. At a time of unprecedented crisis like this, we, the real estate developer community, have to take responsibility for all our people. After all, it is a symbiotic relationship ― we are as dependent on them, as they are on us. How can we forget their plight and leave them to their own defences in the middle of this crisis? At Prestige, we are hoping to lead by example on this front to ensure that all our workers are protected during this time. With our 24-hour helpline, we hope to extend our help to the needy beyond the daily wagers. We have extended our full support to our government to aid in any way possible. We plan to initiate many more campaigns to ensure that our country’s most vulnerable are safeguarded during this period,” he added.