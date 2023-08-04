Price hikes, higher sales volumes, and a lowering in input costs will likely have tractor and SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra reporting good profit and revenue numbers in the June quarter, with growth seen both on-year and on-quarter.

The Street has estimated net profit at Rs 1,906 crore, up 33 per cent on-year, and revenue at Rs 23,892 crore, up 22 per cent on-year.

EBITDA is seen at slightly over Rs 3,000 crore, much higher than the Rs 2,341 crore reported a year ago and around Rs 2,800 crore reported in the March quarter. Commensurately, the operating profit margin is seen in the range of 12.7 to 13 per cent.

In the June quarter, the company had reported a near 11 per cent rise in sales volume, with the dispatch of over 3 lakh units, including both tractors and passenger vehicles. It had sold more SUVs and 3-wheelers in the quarter compared to a year ago, while it sold more tractors compared to quarter ago.

Its SUV sales rose around a third on-year to over 1 lakh units, while its tractor sales rose around 28 per cent sequentially to 1.2 lakh units.

Mahindra & Mahindra will announce its results later in the day. At 10.15 am its shares were flat with a downward bias at Rs 1,468.30 on the NSE.