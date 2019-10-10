Pricol announces non working days

Auto component manufacturing major Pricol has, as part of aligning the production with sales requirements, announced non-working days in October across its various plants in the country.

The company has informed the stock exchange that the non-working days will be implemented at its plants — 1,3 and 4 in Coimbatore, at Gurugram plant 2, at plant 5 in Pune and plant 10 in Sri City.

While it would range between 1 and 3 days at plant 1 in Coimbatore, the non working days at plant 3 and 4 in Coimbatore is expected to range between 3 and 5 days and at Gurugram plant 2 for a day. It is expected to range between one and 3 days at the Sri City and Pune facility.