Pricol extends shutdown schedules due to Covid-19

Coimbatore-based Auto parts maker Pricol is extending shutdown schedules for some factories and effecting partial production operations for other units.

“In view of the widespread resurgence of the Covid -19 virus resulting in a serious pandemic situation, various State Government(s) have enforced a total lockdown in their respective States. Consequent to that, we inform that during June 2021, there will be disruption in operations in our plants,” the company informed the stock exchanges.

Plant 1 and 3 in Coimbatore and Plant 2 in Gurugram (Haryana) will be closed during June 1-5 and also on 12th, 19th and 26th of this month.

The Pune unit (Plant 5), Plant 7 at Rudrapur(Uttarakhand) and Plant 9 (Gurugram) will work for only four days a week (Monday to Thursday) and will be closed on Friday & Saturday except for exceptional operations.

Plant 10 at Sricity in Andhra Pradesh will operate for three days a week (7th to 30th June) and will be closed on Thursday, Friday & Saturday, except for exceptional operations.

Considering the seriousness and dynamics of this situation, the company is taking various measures to ensure the health and safety of its employees and all its stakeholders and comply with the directives regularly being issued by the Central and the State Governments besides the local authorities, it said.